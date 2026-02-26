Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 96.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 168.75% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 96.15% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 168.75% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.290.486.2072.920.080.350.080.350.010.26

