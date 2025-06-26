Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arkade Developers acquires redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai

Arkade Developers acquires redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Arkade Developers acquires redevelopment rights of a strategically located society in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. Spread across 1.1 acres, the site offers a RERA saleable area of approx. 86,000 sq. ft and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 350 crores. The project will feature a mix of residential and commercial spaces, further strengthening its footprint in the Western suburbs.

This marks the company's 5th acquisition in the Goregaon- Malad micro-market in recent times. Furthermore, Arkade Developers has 4 completed and 3 ongoing projects within this residential belt.

The upcoming development is designed to offer thoughtfully planned homes with a configuration mix of 2 and 3 BHK's. Strategically positioned with excellent connectivity and robust social infrastructure, this project adds significant value to Arkade Developers' growth strategy in Mumbai's western market.

 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

