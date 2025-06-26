Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Shriram Properties Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd and DCX Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 June 2025.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd lost 7.07% to Rs 17.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.94% to Rs 2629.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9739 shares in the past one month.

 

Shriram Properties Ltd crashed 4.34% to Rs 99.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd corrected 4.09% to Rs 1648.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCX Systems Ltd dropped 4.01% to Rs 276.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aurionpro Solutions edges higher after securing contract for AFC system in Egypt

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Brahmaputra Infra gains on bagging Rs 17-cr order from NHAI

Volumes soar at Brainbees Solutions Ltd counter

Cummins India gains on launching Battery Energy Storage Systems

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

