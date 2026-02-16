Arkade Developers secures redevelopment project in Malad, Mumbai

With gross development value of Rs 700 cr

Arkade Developers has registered the Development Agreement for the cluster redevelopment of Shree Rani Sati Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, located at SV Road, Malad West. The project spans a total plot area of approximately 6,553 square metres and is proposed as a large-scale cluster redevelopment with an estimated Gross Development Value of around Rs 700 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News