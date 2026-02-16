Monday, February 16, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arkade Developers secures redevelopment project in Malad, Mumbai

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

With gross development value of Rs 700 cr

Arkade Developers has registered the Development Agreement for the cluster redevelopment of Shree Rani Sati Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, located at SV Road, Malad West. The project spans a total plot area of approximately 6,553 square metres and is proposed as a large-scale cluster redevelopment with an estimated Gross Development Value of around Rs 700 crore.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

