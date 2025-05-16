Friday, May 16, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 18.51% to Rs 26.81 crore

Net profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 94.44% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.51% to Rs 26.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.63% to Rs 123.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.8132.90 -19 123.09155.09 -21 OPM %2.6124.26 -5.1219.89 - PBDT2.573.32 -23 3.0915.12 -80 PBT0.090.38 -76 -6.853.40 PL NP0.020.36 -94 -6.421.31 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 16 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

