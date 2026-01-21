Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Around 3.21 crore households are invested in Securities market out of 33.72 crore total households

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
SEBI Investor Survey 2025 has stated that around 3.21 crore households (9.5 percent) are invested in Securities market products out of 33.72 crore total households. The penetration is highest in Top 9 Metros at 23 percent, followed by 1040 lakh towns (16 percent) and 510 lakh towns (14 percent). Urban households show 15 percent penetration, more than double the 6 percent in rural areas. The penetration rate also varies significantly by state, although the overall average is 9.5 percent, with the highest in Delhi (21 percent) followed by Maharashtra (17 percent). Participation is closely linked to education, income, and occupation which is prominent in high socio-economic classes and large metro cities. These patterns reveal that while participation in securities market products is expanding, it remains uneven across demographics and socio-economic groups.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

