Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.04% to Rs 576.01 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 7.73% to Rs 53.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.04% to Rs 576.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 686.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.576.01686.0415.587.7586.4173.0181.3770.3853.9250.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News