Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales decline 16.04% to Rs 576.01 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 7.73% to Rs 53.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.04% to Rs 576.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 686.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales576.01686.04 -16 OPM %15.587.75 -PBDT86.4173.01 18 PBT81.3770.38 16 NP53.9250.05 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

