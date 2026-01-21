Government reduces Jute stock limits for jute traders and balers

Ministry of Textiles stated in a latest update that the stock limits imposed by Jute Commissioner through the notification dated 18.12.2025 are now revised to ensure fair distribution, prevent hoarding and speculative practices in the trade of raw jute. The stock limits are revised and issued in terms of the provisions of the Jute and Jute Textiles Control Order, 2016. The revision has been necessitated by the sharp rise in Jute prices in the past few months, which are well above the minimum support price (MSP) for 2025-26. Moreover, various stakeholders have also expressed concerns regarding availability of raw jute.

The revised stock limits of raw jute are as follows:

Raw Jute Balers with Baling Press on Premises: Maximum 1,200 quintals at any time.

Other Stockists (excluding balers): Maximum 25 quintals at any time.

Raw jute traders who have not applied for registration with o/o Jute Commissioner: Maximum 5 quintals at any time.

Jute Mills/Processing Units: Maximum up to the equivalent of 45 days consumption as per current production rates.

All stocking entities are required to declare and update jute stock positions fortnightly on the Jute SMART portal (http://jutecomm.gov.in/JuteSmart.html). Entities holding stocks exceeding the prescribed limits must reduce their holdings within 10 days from the issuance of the order, physically deliver the excess to consignees, and submit compliance reports with supporting documentation to the Jute Commissioners Office promptly, not later than 10th February 2026. For raw jute stocked in a single premise in names of different traders/stockists/balers etc, the total quantity on that premise must be within the declared limits.

