Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 56.69% in the December 2025 quarter

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 56.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales rise 62.84% to Rs 344.96 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 56.69% to Rs 41.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.84% to Rs 344.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 211.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales344.96211.84 63 OPM %21.6020.38 -PBDT66.0236.97 79 PBT57.3733.90 69 NP41.3526.39 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Shoppers Stop slides after Q3 PAT slides 74% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Shoppers Stop slides after Q3 PAT slides 74% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Vikram Solar slumps after Q3 PAT drops 25% QoQ to Rs 96-cr

Vikram Solar slumps after Q3 PAT drops 25% QoQ to Rs 96-cr

Yen stuck near 158 per dollar amid fiscal concerns

Yen stuck near 158 per dollar amid fiscal concerns

Persistent Systems drops after Q3 PAT slides 7% QoQ to Rs 439 cr

Persistent Systems drops after Q3 PAT slides 7% QoQ to Rs 439 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayHindustan Zinc Q3 FY26 ResultsPersonal Finance