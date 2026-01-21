K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 56.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.84% to Rs 344.96 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 56.69% to Rs 41.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.84% to Rs 344.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 211.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.344.96211.8421.6020.3866.0236.9757.3733.9041.3526.39

