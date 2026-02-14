Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 3.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 3.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 56.06 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech rose 3.50% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 56.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56.0655.11 2 OPM %34.2732.52 -PBDT21.2419.40 9 PBT19.3017.50 10 NP13.3112.86 3

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

