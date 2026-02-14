Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 3.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 56.06 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech rose 3.50% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 56.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56.0655.1134.2732.5221.2419.4019.3017.5013.3112.86

