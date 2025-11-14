Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 8.97 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects declined 6.18% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.976.85 31 OPM %19.2921.46 -PBDT2.352.30 2 PBT2.242.20 2 NP1.671.78 -6
