Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 37.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 9.49 croreNet profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 37.68% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.498.23 15 OPM %75.0374.48 -PBDT6.134.60 33 PBT6.104.58 33 NP4.753.45 38
