Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit declines 69.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects declined 69.47% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 76.91% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.2618.4530.5221.361.303.871.003.520.802.62

