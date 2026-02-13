Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 39.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 105.87 crore

Net profit of Indo Farm Equipment rose 39.70% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 105.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.105.8796.1712.7715.4210.908.447.865.695.563.98

