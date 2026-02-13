EIH consolidated net profit declines 8.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 872.89 crore

Net profit of EIH declined 8.10% to Rs 243.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 264.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 872.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 800.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.872.89800.1743.1044.59426.40400.45389.76366.28243.03264.45

