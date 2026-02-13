Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Lakto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Lakto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Sales rise 117.70% to Rs 7.01 crore

Net profit of Asian Lakto Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 117.70% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.013.22 118 OPM %10.2714.60 -PBDT0.54-0.01 LP PBT0.18-0.11 LP NP0.14-0.11 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 16.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 16.99% in the December 2025 quarter

DCW standalone net profit declines 63.49% in the December 2025 quarter

DCW standalone net profit declines 63.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 129.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 129.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 109.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 109.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance