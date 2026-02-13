Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 16.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 14.70 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 16.99% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.7015.5810.3424.652.782.212.331.701.791.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News