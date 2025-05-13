Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 62.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 239.90 croreNet profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 62.41% to Rs 23.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 239.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.15% to Rs 82.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 936.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 878.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales239.90225.24 7 936.92878.57 7 OPM %14.9616.85 -16.2015.11 - PBDT40.4131.28 29 152.83108.77 41 PBT28.6620.24 42 107.6768.45 57 NP23.0314.18 62 82.6349.14 68
