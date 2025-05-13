Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 54.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.25% to Rs 424.53 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 54.09% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.25% to Rs 424.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 419.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.84% to Rs 46.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 1720.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1559.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales424.53419.30 1 1720.361559.37 10 OPM %10.9913.74 -11.3012.52 - PBDT35.4148.24 -27 153.38158.42 -3 PBT13.0727.39 -52 62.1180.90 -23 NP9.4320.54 -54 46.0661.28 -25
