Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 78.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.31% to Rs 1198.93 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal declined 78.39% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.31% to Rs 1198.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1183.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.53% to Rs 292.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 461.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 4833.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4628.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1198.931183.40 1 4833.524628.22 4 OPM %12.2017.70 -14.7315.96 - PBDT160.79230.67 -30 784.03841.00 -7 PBT104.73179.68 -42 572.00650.25 -12 NP29.14134.84 -78 292.74461.25 -37
