Allied Blenders' board to mull fund-raising plan on 15 May

Allied Blenders' board to mull fund-raising plan on 15 May

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Allied Blenders & Distillers said that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 15 May 2025, to consider raising funds through issuance of various securities via different modes.

The company will raise funds either by way of issuance of equity shares and / or other securities including securities convertible into equity shares, warrants or fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures along with warrants, or convertible preference shares, by way of public issue, rights issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including qualified institutions placement(s) (QIP) in one or more tranches.

Meanwhile, the board will also announced the audited financial result for financial year ended 31st March 2025.

 

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is the third largest Spirits company in India. It has a presence in five main Flavors, i.e., whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin, with 'millionaire' brands like Officer's Choice Whisky, Officer's Choice Blue Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 57.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 8.8% YoY to Rs 973.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter rallied 7.08% to settle at Rs 352.30 on Monday, 12 May 2025.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

