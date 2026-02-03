Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 272.35 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 8.08% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 272.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 232.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.272.35232.3916.3616.1245.2838.2632.8426.8122.3420.67

