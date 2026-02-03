Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 28.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.06% to Rs 581.68 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 28.54% to Rs 124.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 581.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 457.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.581.68457.7945.5744.71226.72166.06168.26118.35124.0996.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News