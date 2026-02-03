Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 28.54% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.06% to Rs 581.68 croreNet profit of Chalet Hotels rose 28.54% to Rs 124.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 581.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 457.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales581.68457.79 27 OPM %45.5744.71 -PBDT226.72166.06 37 PBT168.26118.35 42 NP124.0996.54 29
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST