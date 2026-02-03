Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 13.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.21% to Rs 5748.67 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates declined 13.03% to Rs 182.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 209.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.21% to Rs 5748.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4989.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5748.674989.558.228.78376.47377.17274.68289.19182.06209.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News