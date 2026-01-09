Friday, January 09, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arvind announces resignation of MD

Arvind announces resignation of MD

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Arvind announced that Susheel Kaul, Managing Director of the Company designated as 'Managing Director & President (Textiles)' has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. He will be relieved from services in due course.

The responsibilities of Susheel Kaul will be taken over by Punit Lalbhai, Vice Chairman of the Company.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

