Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra announces change in senior management

Mahindra & Mahindra announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

With effect from 01 April 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra announced change in senior management:

(i) Ruzbeh Irani, President - Group Human Resources, shall retire from the Company with effect from the close of business hours 1 April 2026, pursuant to his reaching the age of superannuation and his consequent cessation as the Senior Management Personnel of the Company;

(ii) Rohit Thakur shall be appointed as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer and form part of Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 2 April 2026.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

