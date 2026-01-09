Mahindra & Mahindra announces change in senior management
With effect from 01 April 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra announced change in senior management:
(i) Ruzbeh Irani, President - Group Human Resources, shall retire from the Company with effect from the close of business hours 1 April 2026, pursuant to his reaching the age of superannuation and his consequent cessation as the Senior Management Personnel of the Company;
(ii) Rohit Thakur shall be appointed as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer and form part of Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 2 April 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 10:31 AM IST