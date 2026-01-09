Friday, January 09, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2026.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd lost 15.61% to Rs 424.05 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd tumbled 7.26% to Rs 139.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 177.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd crashed 6.77% to Rs 288.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd corrected 6.11% to Rs 3651. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10829 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd plummeted 5.50% to Rs 275.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

