Indo National consolidated net profit declines 96.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.51% to Rs 97.11 croreNet profit of Indo National declined 96.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.51% to Rs 97.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1186.49% to Rs 123.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.03% to Rs 467.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 640.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales97.11168.93 -43 467.47640.60 -27 OPM %-2.0010.45 --4.766.35 - PBDT0.3016.98 -98 164.5337.06 344 PBT-2.6412.32 PL 151.2919.42 679 NP0.082.40 -97 123.769.62 1186
