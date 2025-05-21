Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo National consolidated net profit declines 96.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Indo National consolidated net profit declines 96.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 42.51% to Rs 97.11 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 96.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.51% to Rs 97.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1186.49% to Rs 123.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.03% to Rs 467.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 640.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales97.11168.93 -43 467.47640.60 -27 OPM %-2.0010.45 --4.766.35 - PBDT0.3016.98 -98 164.5337.06 344 PBT-2.6412.32 PL 151.2919.42 679 NP0.082.40 -97 123.769.62 1186

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

