Ram Info standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 194.53% to Rs 11.84 croreNet profit of Ram Info rose 257.14% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 194.53% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.844.02 195 OPM %11.1511.94 -PBDT1.651.14 45 PBT0.800.23 248 NP0.750.21 257
