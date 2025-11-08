Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nikki Global Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

