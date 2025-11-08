Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 29.36 croreNet profit of Perfectpac rose 17.65% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.3627.61 6 OPM %7.536.85 -PBDT2.211.89 17 PBT1.601.35 19 NP1.201.02 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content