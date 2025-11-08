U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 133.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.84% to Rs 24.47 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 133.14% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.84% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.4745.18 -46 OPM %45.8913.55 -PBDT11.395.89 93 PBT10.915.80 88 NP8.093.47 133
