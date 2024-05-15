Aseem Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 10.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.70% to Rs 308.69 croreNet profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 10.45% to Rs 43.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.70% to Rs 308.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.73% to Rs 205.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.52% to Rs 1195.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 789.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content