Aseem Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 10.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.70% to Rs 308.69 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 40.73% to Rs 205.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.52% to Rs 1195.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 789.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 10.45% to Rs 43.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.70% to Rs 308.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.308.69241.741195.70789.1292.2393.6494.7892.4957.9354.31273.28190.1456.3353.07267.42188.4243.7539.61205.33145.90