HP Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 59.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 89.41% to Rs 20.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 236.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of HP Adhesives rose 44.96% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 59.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.