Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 117.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 117.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 57.67% to Rs 952.50 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 117.93% to Rs 96.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.67% to Rs 952.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 604.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales952.50604.10 58 OPM %13.7210.61 -PBDT113.3855.25 105 PBT81.2235.57 128 NP96.6144.33 118

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

