Indokem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.91% to Rs 40.30 croreNet profit of Indokem reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 40.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.3043.29 -7 OPM %3.002.77 -PBDT0.970.53 83 PBT0.42-0.02 LP NP0.410 0
