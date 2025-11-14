Triton Valves consolidated net profit declines 1.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 131.61 croreNet profit of Triton Valves declined 1.02% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 131.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 118.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales131.61118.45 11 OPM %6.767.29 -PBDT5.735.61 2 PBT3.002.73 10 NP1.941.96 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content