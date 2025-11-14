Grovy India standalone net profit rises 1800.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1247.75% to Rs 14.96 croreNet profit of Grovy India rose 1800.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1247.75% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.961.11 1248 OPM %2.47-9.01 -PBDT0.520.04 1200 PBT0.510.02 2450 NP0.380.02 1800
