Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.15% to Rs 83.73 croreNet profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament declined 76.47% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.15% to Rs 83.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.98% to Rs 12.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.62% to Rs 316.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales83.7350.70 65 316.30165.07 92 OPM %1.337.16 -5.105.97 - PBDT1.904.74 -60 16.8911.21 51 PBT1.774.48 -60 16.1310.28 57 NP0.803.40 -76 12.047.67 57
