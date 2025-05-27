Art Nirman standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 8.92 croreNet profit of Art Nirman rose 250.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.64% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.12% to Rs 27.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.9213.38 -33 27.3934.29 -20 OPM %20.295.90 -11.945.98 - PBDT0.830.35 137 2.541.83 39 PBT0.740.19 289 1.961.15 70 NP0.770.22 250 1.991.18 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content