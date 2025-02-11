Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 101.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 101.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 103.02% to Rs 101.45 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 101.44% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 103.02% to Rs 101.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales101.4549.97 103 OPM %5.085.58 -PBDT5.503.10 77 PBT5.292.87 84 NP4.192.08 101

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dhani Loans & Services standalone net profit rises 23.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Dhani Loans & Services standalone net profit rises 23.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 45.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 45.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit declines 30.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit declines 30.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 85.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 85.29% in the December 2024 quarter

PVV Infra standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the December 2024 quarter

PVV Infra standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon