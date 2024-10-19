Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.52% to Rs 86.89 croreNet profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 91.67% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.52% to Rs 86.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales86.8944.44 96 OPM %5.725.92 -PBDT4.822.61 85 PBT4.612.39 93 NP3.451.80 92
