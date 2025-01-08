Business Standard

Ashiana Housing soars after sale value rises to R 454 crore in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Ashiana Housing jumped 6.33% to Rs 387.15 after the company reported 2.6 times increase in the sale value of the area booked to Rs 454.31 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 173.88 crore in Q3 FY24.

The total area booked in the December25 quarter was 6.75 lakh square feet, which is double the area of 3.35 lakh square feet booked in the same period last year.

The company further stated that 451 units were booked in Q3 FY25 as against 252 units in Q3 FY24.

The company launched Ashiana Swarang, Ashiana Amodh Phase -2, Ashiana Ekansh Phase-4 in Q3 FY25 and sold 183 units in Q3 FY25 in these projects. The total area booked was 2.86 lakh square feet and the value of the area sold was Rs 191.27 crore.

 

For 9M FY25, the sale value of the area booked was Rs 1,362.17 crore as against Rs 935.68 crore recorded in 9M FY24. The company attributed the 45% YoY increase in sale value to the launch of Amarah Phase 4 in Gurugram.

Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with own or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living and kid centric homes.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

