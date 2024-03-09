Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 76.66 croreNet profit of Ashiana Ispat remain constant at Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 76.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales76.6665.28 17 OPM %4.804.76 -PBDT1.401.36 3 PBT0.930.79 18 NP0.650.65 0
