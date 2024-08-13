Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 93.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.42% to Rs 49.71 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills rose 93.75% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.42% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.49.7131.7810.6816.467.524.406.133.424.652.40