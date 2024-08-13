Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 195.33 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 19.25% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 195.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.195.33217.9014.1511.2624.2520.8919.6914.9113.0710.96