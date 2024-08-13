Rossell India consolidated net profit rises 88.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.97% to Rs 73.25 croreNet profit of Rossell India rose 88.37% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 73.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales73.2567.84 8 OPM %10.9211.03 -PBDT5.924.99 19 PBT2.451.45 69 NP2.431.29 88
