Rossell India consolidated net profit rises 88.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.97% to Rs 73.25 crore

Net profit of Rossell India rose 88.37% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 73.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.73.2567.8410.9211.035.924.992.451.452.431.29