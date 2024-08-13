CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 64.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.84% to Rs 17.47 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure declined 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.4722.9428.3930.171.942.600.060.440.100.28