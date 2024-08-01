Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ashok Leyland slides as total sales slips 8% YoY in July'24

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Ashok Leyland slipped 3.62% to Rs 247.80 after the company said that its total vehicle sales declined 8% to 13,928 units in July 2024 from 15,068 units in July 2023.
Domestic sales stood at 12,926 units in July 2024, down 9% as compared with 14,207 units sold in the same period last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales dropped 12% to 8,440 units while total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell marginally to 5,488 units in July 2024 over July 2023.
Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.
The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil's final underway, IND vs BEL Hockey at 1:30 PM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty tests 25,000; MidCaps, SmallCaps fall; Adani Energy zooms 9%

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Pharma firm Rubicon Research files draft papers for Rs 1,085-cr IPO

Stay alert in proceedings or lose chance to ask question: LS speaker to MPs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon