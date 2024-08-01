Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 925, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.56% in last one year as compared to a 27.98% jump in NIFTY and a 4.79% jump in the Nifty Media index. Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 925, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24990.95. The Sensex is at 81802.97, up 0.08%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 0.03% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2149.7, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

